Why Are Dentsply Sirona Shares Plummeting Today?

- Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY appointed John Groetelaars, who serves on Dentsply Sirona's Board of Directors, as Interim Chief Executive Officer.
- He succeeds Don Casey, who has been terminated as CEO, and will cease to serve as a member of the Company's Board, effective immediately.
- The Board has initiated a search to identify the Company's next CEO.
- The Company also appointed Barbara Bodem as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective upon Jorge Gomez's previously announced departure on May 6, 2022.
- Ms. Bodem will join the Company on April 25.
- Dentsply Sirona expects preliminary Q1 FY22 sales of approximately $965 million, down 1.4% Y/Y on an organic basis, versus the Wall Street estimate of $1.02 billion.
- It expects an adjusted EPS of $0.48 - $0.52, compared to the consensus of $0.67.
- The Company said that relative to last year, these results reflect weaker sales performance in the U.S., global supply chain challenges, and foreign exchange headwinds.
- Price Action: XRAY shares are down 13% at $42.40 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
