What's Going On With Citigroup Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 14, 2022 11:06 AM | 1 min read

Citigroup Inc C shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results.

Citigroup said first-quarter revenue declined 2% year-over-year to $19.19 billion, which beat the $18.33 billion estimate. The firm reported quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, which beat the estimate for earnings of $1.57 per share. 

Citigroup said higher net interest income driven by Services in Institutional Clients Group, as well as Personal Banking and Wealth Management was more than offset by lower non-interest revenue across businesses.

Net Income was down 46% year-over-year, driven by higher cost of credit, higher expenses and the aforementioned lower revenues.

See Also: Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Sliding

C Price Action: Citigroup has traded between $49.04 and $80.29 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 1.67% at $50.99 at time of publication.

Photo: Håkan Dahlström from Flickr.

