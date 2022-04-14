Recap: Citigroup Q1 Earnings

Citigroup C reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citigroup beat estimated earnings by 28.66%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $1.57.

Revenue was down $141.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citigroup's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.37 1.68 1.96 2.60 EPS Actual 1.46 2.15 2.85 3.62 Revenue Estimate 16.77B 17.01B 17.20B 18.82B Revenue Actual 17.02B 17.15B 17.47B 19.33B

