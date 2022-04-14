Recap: Citigroup Q1 Earnings

Citigroup C reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Citigroup beat estimated earnings by 28.66%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $1.57.
Revenue was down $141.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Citigroup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1.68
|1.96
|2.60
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|2.15
|2.85
|3.62
|Revenue Estimate
|16.77B
|17.01B
|17.20B
|18.82B
|Revenue Actual
|17.02B
|17.15B
|17.47B
|19.33B
