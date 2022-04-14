Recap: AstroNova Q4 Earnings

AstroNova ALOT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AstroNova missed estimated earnings by 1100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $262.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AstroNova's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.01 0.13 0.08 0.12 Revenue Estimate 30.74M 29.95M 29.62M 29.19M Revenue Actual 28.86M 29.84M 29.08M 29.44M

