Recap: AstroNova Q4 Earnings

AstroNova ALOT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AstroNova missed estimated earnings by 1100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $262.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AstroNova's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.06
|0.04
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.13
|0.08
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|30.74M
|29.95M
|29.62M
|29.19M
|Revenue Actual
|28.86M
|29.84M
|29.08M
|29.44M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings