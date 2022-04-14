Recap: State Street Q1 Earnings

State Street STT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
State Street beat estimated earnings by 8.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.47.
Revenue was up $131.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at State Street's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.88
|1.92
|1.79
|1.35
|EPS Actual
|2
|2
|1.97
|1.47
|Revenue Estimate
|3.01B
|2.96B
|2.94B
|2.87B
|Revenue Actual
|3.05B
|2.99B
|3.03B
|2.95B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings