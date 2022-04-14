QQQ
Manhattan Bridge Capital: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2022 4:38 PM | 1 min read

Manhattan Bridge Capital LOAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manhattan Bridge Capital reported in-line EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $386.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manhattan Bridge Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.1 0.11 0.12 0.11
EPS Actual 0.1 0.10 0.11 0.12 0.10
Revenue Estimate 1.25M 1.25M 1.24M 1.22M 1.20M
Revenue Actual 1.74M 1.63M 1.71M 1.73M 1.77M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

