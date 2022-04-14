Recap: UnitedHealth Group Q1 Earnings

UnitedHealth Group UNH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 05:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UnitedHealth Group beat estimated earnings by 2.23%, reporting an EPS of $5.49 versus an estimate of $5.37.
Revenue was up $9.95 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UnitedHealth Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.31
|4.41
|4.43
|4.38
|EPS Actual
|4.48
|4.52
|4.70
|5.31
|Revenue Estimate
|72.75B
|71.19B
|69.45B
|69.22B
|Revenue Actual
|73.74B
|72.34B
|71.32B
|70.20B
