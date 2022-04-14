Recap: UnitedHealth Group Q1 Earnings

UnitedHealth Group UNH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 05:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UnitedHealth Group beat estimated earnings by 2.23%, reporting an EPS of $5.49 versus an estimate of $5.37.

Revenue was up $9.95 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UnitedHealth Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 4.31 4.41 4.43 4.38 EPS Actual 4.48 4.52 4.70 5.31 Revenue Estimate 72.75B 71.19B 69.45B 69.22B Revenue Actual 73.74B 72.34B 71.32B 70.20B

