If You Invested $1000 In T. Rowe Prince Gr 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

T. Rowe Price Gr TROW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.95%. Currently, T. Rowe Price Gr has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In TROW: If an investor had bought $1000 of TROW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,041.28 today based on a price of $143.41 for TROW at the time of writing.

T. Rowe Price Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.