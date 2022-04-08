Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

AutoZone Inc. AZO traded at a new 12-month high today of $2221.57. So far today approximately 62,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 204,000 shares.

AutoZone Inc. is currently priced 18.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $1803.25.

Over the past year, AutoZone Inc. has traded in a range of $1367.96 to $2221.57 and is now at $2214.36, 62% above that low.

AutoZone is the premier seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in the United States. The company derives an increasing proportion of its sales from domestic commercial customers, although its presence in its home market is still dominated by its do-it-yourself operation, which accounts for nearly 75% of sales in country. AutoZone also has a growing presence in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone had 6,767 stores in the U.S. (6,051), Mexico (664), and Brazil (52) as of the end of fiscal 2021.

