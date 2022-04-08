$100 Invested In Waste Management 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Waste Management WM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.64%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion.

Buying $100 In WM: If an investor had bought $100 of WM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $472.83 today based on a price of $164.83 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

