Zynex Tightens Q1 Sales, EBITDA Guidance; CM-1600 Blood & Fluid Monitor Awaits FDA Approval

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 9:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Zynex Inc ZYXI expects Q1 FY22 sales of $30.5 million - $31.5 million, approximately 26% higher than Q1 2021, in line with the consensus of $31.04 million.
  • Earlier, the Company had forecasted sales of $29 million - $32 million.
  • The Company expects adjusted EBITDA between $3 million - $4 million versus the prior guidance of $3 million - $4.5 million, up approximately 900% year over year."
  • Zynex reiterates its FY22 guidance of $150 million - $170 million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA between $25 million - $35 million.
  • The pain management division saw Q1 order growth of 3% Y/Y with 15% fewer sales reps. The Company says it is relatively modest growth directly resulting from constraints regarding recruiting new sales reps in the tightened labor force. 
  • Zynex's pipeline products include non-invasive CM-1600 blood and fluid monitor, NiCo laser-based co-oximetry, a HemeOx hemoglobin monitor, and a monitoring device to detect sepsis early.
  • The CM-1600 device is awaiting FDA 510(k) clearance, and Zynex expects to respond to FDA comments throughout Q2 while ramping up the manufacturing capabilities of the product. 
  • Clinical studies validating the CM1600 are ongoing.
  • A peer-reviewed publication from Wake Forest University is in progress and expected to be published in the coming months. 
  • Additional studies will begin in the second and third quarters of 2022. They will focus on significant blood/fluid changes and complex clinical scenarios.
  • Price Action: ZYXI shares are down 3.40% at $5.98 on the last check Friday.

