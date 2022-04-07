$100 Invested In NVR 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

NVR NVR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.24%. Currently, NVR has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion.

Buying $100 In NVR: If an investor had bought $100 of NVR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,192.59 today based on a price of $4254.55 for NVR at the time of writing.

NVR's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.