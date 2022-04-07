Recap: Northern Technologies Q2 Earnings

Northern Technologies NTIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northern Technologies missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $3.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northern Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.21 0.13 0.08 EPS Actual 0.08 0.17 0.21 0.13 Revenue Estimate 16.90M 15.80M 14.10M 12.00M Revenue Actual 18.19M 15.51M 15.42M 12.78M

