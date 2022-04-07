Recap: Northern Technologies Q2 Earnings

Northern Technologies NTIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Northern Technologies missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $3.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northern Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.21
|0.13
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.17
|0.21
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|16.90M
|15.80M
|14.10M
|12.00M
|Revenue Actual
|18.19M
|15.51M
|15.42M
|12.78M
