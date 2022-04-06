Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Enviva 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Enviva EVA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.72%. Currently, Enviva has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In EVA: If an investor had bought $1000 of EVA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,778.42 today based on a price of $81.13 for EVA at the time of writing.

Enviva's Performance Over Last 5 Years

