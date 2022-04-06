Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Exact Sciences 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Exact Sciences EXAS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.04%. Currently, Exact Sciences has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXAS: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXAS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,919.19 today based on a price of $68.50 for EXAS at the time of writing.

Exact Sciences's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.