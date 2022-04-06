Earnings Scheduled For April 6, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tilray TLRY is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Simply Good Foods SMPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $274.90 million.

• Greenbrier Companies GBX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $575.76 million.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $779.39 million.

• Byrna Technologies BYRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.57 million.

• RPM International RPM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Levi Strauss LEVI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Richardson Electronics RELL is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Simulations Plus SLP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.94 million.

• Skillsoft SKIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $176.85 million.

• IronNet IRNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.77 million.

• Resources Connection RGP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $195.10 million.

• Sprinklr CXM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $130.38 million.

