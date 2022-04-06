Earnings Scheduled For April 6, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Tilray TLRY is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Simply Good Foods SMPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $274.90 million.
• Greenbrier Companies GBX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $575.76 million.
• Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $779.39 million.
• Byrna Technologies BYRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.57 million.
• RPM International RPM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Levi Strauss LEVI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
• Richardson Electronics RELL is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Simulations Plus SLP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.94 million.
• Skillsoft SKIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $176.85 million.
• IronNet IRNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.77 million.
• Resources Connection RGP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $195.10 million.
• Sprinklr CXM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $130.38 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
