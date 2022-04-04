Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. OVV traded today at $56.31, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 555,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.9 million shares.

Over the past year, Ovintiv Inc. has traded in a range of $21.07 to $56.31 and is now at $55.03, 161% above that low.

Based on a current price of $55.03, Ovintiv Inc. is currently 1.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $54.40.

Ovintiv Inc. is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Shares of Ovintiv common stock trade on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol “OVV”.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.