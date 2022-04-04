QQQ
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Northrop Grumman 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 1:44 PM | 1 min read

Northrop Grumman NOC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.6%. Currently, Northrop Grumman has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In NOC: If an investor had bought $1000 of NOC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,917.60 today based on a price of $448.14 for NOC at the time of writing.

Northrop Grumman's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

