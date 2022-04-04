5 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects SRAX, Inc. SRAX to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $10.17 million after the closing bell. SRAX shares gained 0.2% to $4.70 in after-hours trading.

named Michael Fillion as its Chief Operating Officer. Conformis shares slipped 0.1% to $0.6399 in the after-hours trading session. Nikola Corporation NKLA filed for mixed shelf of upto $1.2 billion. Nikola shares gained 0.5% to $10.08 in after-hours trading.