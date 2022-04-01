Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) Releases Q4, Full-Year Results

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lottery.com LTRY, a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, is reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 revenue for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021. Q4 revenue totaled $21.5 million, an increase of $18.2 million over the previous year, with full-year revenue of $68.5 million, an increase of $61 million over 2020 numbers.

The company also reported full-year 2021 pro forma revenue of $70.5 million, including acquired interest in Mexican entities, with full-year 2021 net loss of $9.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $31.1 million. Corporate highlights include the company’s successful completion of its business combination with Trident Acquisitions Corp. with growth coming from the sale of LotteryLink credits to a LotteryLink affiliate; the company also sold LotteryLink credits for marketing materials, product development and $3 million in prepaid advertising credits.

“In the fourth quarter and throughout 2021, we demonstrated our ability to execute our strategic growth initiatives across the business to generate strong revenue growth and gross profit,” said Lottery.com cofounder and CEO Tony DiMatteo in the press release. “B2C sales increased compared to the prior year period, despite no digital marketing spending. LotteryLink, our affiliate program, expanded and generated multiple revenue streams. I am extremely proud of our team achieving these accomplishments while successfully closing the business combination and taking our company public. We entered 2022 with positive momentum and continued focus on executing our strategic growth plan. Fueled by approximately $43 million of proceeds from our business combination and $30 million received from the sale of LotteryLink credits, we are investing in initiatives to drive growth.”

About Lottery.com



Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Commercial partners and affiliates can also utilize LotteryLink to provide Lottery.com products to their customers. Additionally through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit www.Lottery.com.

