QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why UiPath Stock Is Falling

by Adam Eckert
March 31, 2022 8:27 AM | 1 min read

UiPath Inc PATH is trading significantly lower Thursday morning after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

UiPath said fourth-quarter revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $289.7 million, which beat the $283.57 million estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 3 cents per share.

UiPath expects first-quarter revenue to be between $223 million and $225 million versus the $243 million estimate. The company expects to report an adjusted operating loss of $25 million to $30 million.

Analyst Assessment: Several analysts lowered price targets on the stock following UiPath's quarterly results. 

  • Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained UiPath with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $75 to $57.50.
  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained UiPath with a Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $37 to $32.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained UiPath with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $35.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained UiPath with a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $52 to $29.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained UiPath with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $56 to $35.
  • Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained UiPath with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $40.

PATH 52-Week Range: $23.93 - $90.00

The stock was down 18.5% at $23.66 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of UiPath.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsGuidancePrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas