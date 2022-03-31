Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Trevena TRVN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Recruiter.Com Group RCRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $8.77 million.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary XLY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.80 million.

• Welltower WELL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $112.79 million.

• Renalytix RNLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $500.00 thousand.

• 1847 Goedeker GOED is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $145.00 million.

• Celsion CLSN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $120.00 thousand.

• Acacia Research ACTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• Affimed AFMD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.57 million.

• NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dare Bioscience DARE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Smith-Midland SMID is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $33.36 billion.

• Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Jiayin Gr JFIN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.79 million.

• Blonder Tongue BDR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PDS Biotechnology PDSB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• X Financial XYF is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Leju Holdings LEJU is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Stratus Properties STRS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lottery.com LTRY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $28.42 million.

• Nano X Imaging NNOX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $750.00 thousand.

• Minim MINM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.77 million.

• Sharecare SHCR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $121.05 million.

• Nano Dimension NNDM is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SuperCom SPCB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.

• Redwire RDW is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Digital Brands Group DBGI is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ensysce Biosciences ENSC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• OMNIQ OMQS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $23.34 million.

• INVO Bioscience INVO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $210.00 thousand.

• Blackboxstocks BLBX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.53 million.

• Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• Nuvve Holding NVVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.81 million.

• AgileThought AGIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $42.50 million.

• Kidpik PIK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.04 million.

• Charah Solns CHRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $84.11 million.

• PyroGenesis Canada PYR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Draganfly DPRO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Wejo Gr WEJO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.05 million.

• CVD Equipment CVV is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Statera BioPharma STAB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vislink Technologies VISL is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Arco Platform ARCE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $84.83 million.

• Calithera Biosciences CALA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aehr Test Systems AEHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $15.14 million.

• Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $36.09 million.

• Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $92.75 million.

• Spero Therapeutics SPRO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.95 million.

• Remark Hldgs MARK is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pulse Biosciences PLSE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $870.00 thousand.

• Reed's REED is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.02 million.

• VirTra VTSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.14 million.

• GSE Systems GVP is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Afya AFYA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $104.76 million.

• BlackBerry BB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $237.17 million.

• Presidio Property Trust SQFT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.37 million.

• Verb Tech VERB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.18 million.

• voxeljet VJET is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $11.10 million.

• Arcimoto FUV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.48 million.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.82 million.

• Biocept BIOC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $11.11 million.

• Rekor Systems REKR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.75 million.

• Duck Creek Technologies DCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.75 million.

• GreenBox POS GBOX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $9.75 million.

• Hill International HIL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.97 million.

• Shapeways Hldgs SHPW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.43 million.

• Greenbrook TMS GBNH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $12.70 million.

• Ncino NCNO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $69.31 million.

• Planet Labs PL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Astra Space ASTR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.17 million.

• Blend Labs BLND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $82.92 million.

• Alta Equipment Group ALTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $300.40 million.

