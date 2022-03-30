IZEA Worldwide Stock Surges After Hours: What's Behind The Move?

IZEA Worldwide Inc IZEA is trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong top-line results and earnings, which showed improvement year-over-year.

IZEA Worldwide said fourth-quarter revenue increased 62% year-over-year to $10.3 million, which beat the $8.75 million estimate. The company reported earnings of 1 cent per share, which was up from a loss of 2 cents per share year-over-year.

The company did not issue guidance, but a conference call with management is scheduled at 5 p.m. ET.

IZEA is an online marketplace connecting marketers with the content creators that produce and distribute text, videos and photos for marketers, blogs and social media channels.

IZEA 52-Week Range: $0.85 - $5.58

The stock was up 29.2% in after hours trading at $1.86 at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.