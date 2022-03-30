 Skip to main content

Datadog And Microsoft? Why DDOG Shares Are Rising After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2022 4:19pm   Comments
Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a partnership with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The partnership will allow Microsoft Azure customers to leverage Datadog's monitoring and security capabilities to accelerate cloud adoption. 

"Datadog integrates with the full suite of Azure services and provides the critical monitoring and security capabilities that organizations need in order to successfully migrate to the cloud quickly," the company said.

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data.

DDOG 52-Week Range: $69.73 - $199.67

The stock was up 2.70% in after hours at $153.70 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Datadog.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

