$1000 Invested In Etsy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights
March 30, 2022 3:03 PM | 1 min read

Etsy ETSY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 52.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 66.3%. Currently, Etsy has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In ETSY: If an investor had bought $1000 of ETSY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $12,803.39 today based on a price of $136.10 for ETSY at the time of writing.

Etsy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

