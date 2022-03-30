$1000 Invested In Etsy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Etsy ETSY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 52.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 66.3%. Currently, Etsy has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In ETSY: If an investor had bought $1000 of ETSY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $12,803.39 today based on a price of $136.10 for ETSY at the time of writing.

Etsy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

