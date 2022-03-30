Here's How Much $100 Invested In Sea 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Sea SE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 36.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 50.81%. Currently, Sea has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion.

Buying $100 In SE: If an investor had bought $100 of SE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $780.14 today based on a price of $126.85 for SE at the time of writing.

Sea's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

