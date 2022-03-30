Here's How Much $1000 Invested In RH 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

RH RH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 34.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.57%. Currently, RH has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In RH: If an investor had bought $1000 of RH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,422.59 today based on a price of $340.36 for RH at the time of writing.

RH's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

