Recap: Paychex Q3 Earnings

Paychex PAYX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paychex beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.05.
Revenue was up $164.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paychex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.80
|0.67
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.89
|0.72
|0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|1.06B
|1.04B
|980.48M
|1.11B
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|1.08B
|1.03B
|1.11B
