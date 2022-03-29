Why RH Shares Are Sliding After Hours

RH RH shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed financial results.

RH said fourth-quarter revenue grew 11% year-over-year to $903 million, which came in below the $931.78 million estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $5.66 per share, which beat the estimate of $5.58 per share.

RH expects revenue to increase 7% to 8% year-over-year in the first quarter. Full-year revenue is expected to grow 5% to 7% year-over-year.

RH is a luxury retailer offering merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor and more.

RH 52-Week Range: $320.81 - $744.56

The stock was down 2.67% in after hours at $375.41 at press time.

Photo: justinedgecreative from Pixabay.