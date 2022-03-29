Chewed Up And Spit Out: Why Chewy Shares Are Falling After Hours

Chewy Inc CHWY shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported weak financial results.

Chewy said fourth-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $2.39 billion, which came in below the $2.42 billion estimate. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $63.6 million.

"As we look to 2022 and beyond, our innovation pipeline remains robust, our strategy remains intact, and we remain optimistic about the growth opportunity ahead of us," said Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy.

A conference call with management is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the U.S.

CHWY 52-Week Range: $35.39 - $97.74

The stock was down 13.7% in after hours trading at $43.99 at press time.

Photo: rzierik from Pixabay.