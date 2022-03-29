QQQ
If You Invested $1000 In Taiwan Semiconductor 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

by Benzinga Insights
March 29, 2022 12:04 PM | 1 min read

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.62%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $558.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In TSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,998.05 today based on a price of $107.77 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

