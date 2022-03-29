Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Plug Power Stock In The Last 5 Years

Plug Power PLUG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 85.27%. Currently, Plug Power has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In PLUG: If an investor had bought $1000 of PLUG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $20,876.81 today based on a price of $28.82 for PLUG at the time of writing.

Plug Power's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

