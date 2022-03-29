Elbit Systems Stock Slides Post Q4 Results

by

Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8.5% year-over-year to $1.49 billion, beating the consensus of $1.26 billion.

reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8.5% year-over-year to $1.49 billion, beating the consensus of $1.26 billion. Revenues by segments: Airborne systems $568.2 million (+18.3% Y/Y), C4ISR systems $400.9 million (+3.8% Y/Y), Land systems $353.1 million (+3.2% Y/Y), Electro-optic systems $118 million (+1.4% Y/Y) and Others $54.1 million (+2.5% Y/Y)

Adjusted gross margin declined 80 bps to 25.5%, and adjusted operating margin contracted by 30 bps to 8%.

Adjusted EPS was $2.14, beating the consensus of $1.89.

ESLT's net cash provided by operating activities for FY21 totaled $416.93 million, compared to $278.83 million in FY20.

The company held cash and equivalents of $260 million as of December 31, 2021.

Most recently, the company has secured contracts with an aggregate value of ~$130 million to deliver an artillery munitions production line in a country in Asia-Pacific. The company will perform the contracts over 2.5 years.

: Elbit Systems Secures $27M Contract For NATO Compliant Tank Ammunition Dividend : The Board declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for the quarter, payable on April 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 11, 2022.

: The Board declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for the quarter, payable on April 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 11, 2022. Price Action: ESLT shares are trading lower by 8.48% at $216.73 on the last check Tuesday.

