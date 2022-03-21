Elbit Systems Secures $27M Contract For NATO Compliant Tank Ammunition
- Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) has secured a ~$27 million contract from the Swedish Defence Material Administration. The contract will be performed over ten months.
- As per the contract, Elbit will provide the Swedish Armed Forces with M339 rounds, 120mm ammunition, and Data Setting Units for its Leopard Main Battle Tanks (MBTs).
- Suitable for all NATO 120mm smoothbore gun MBTs, the M339 is a high-accuracy, multi-purpose 120mm tank ammunition that complies with the applicable standards of the U.S. Military and NATO.
- Price Action: ESLT shares are trading higher by 3.71% at $221.66 during the premarket session on Monday.
