$100 Invested In Lockheed Martin 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Lockheed Martin LMT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.19%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion.

Buying $100 In LMT: If an investor had bought $100 of LMT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $488.13 today based on a price of $444.96 for LMT at the time of writing.

Lockheed Martin's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

