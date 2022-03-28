$1000 Invested In Salesforce.com 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Salesforce.com CRM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.41%. Currently, Salesforce.com has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRM: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,459.09 today based on a price of $214.55 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce.com's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

