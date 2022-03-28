QQQ
$100 Invested In Paypal 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights
March 28, 2022 1:31 PM | 1 min read

PayPal Holdings PYPL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.52%. Currently, PayPal Holdings has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion.

Buying $100 In PYPL: If an investor had bought $100 of PYPL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $261.83 today based on a price of $113.99 for PYPL at the time of writing.

PayPal Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

