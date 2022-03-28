QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Elys Game Technology Sees FY21 Sales Below Street View

by Shivani Kumaresan
March 28, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read
  • Elys Game Technology Corp ELYS expects a 22% increase in fiscal 2021 sales to $45.5 million, versus the Street view of $47.5 million.
  • The company sees web-based gross gaming revenue to increase by 74% Y/Y to about $54.9 million.
  • The company's general and administrative expenses rose 39% Y/Y to $5.3 million, subject to final audit verification.
  • The company noted it is well-positioned to convert investment in technology into revenue-generating customer relationships in the U.S. and Canada heading into 2022.
  • Price Action: ELYS shares are trading lower by 2.66% at $2.25 on the last check Monday.

