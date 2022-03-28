Elys Game Technology Sees FY21 Sales Below Street View

by

Elys Game Technology Corp ELYS expects a 22% increase in fiscal 2021 sales to $45.5 million, versus the Street view of $47.5 million.

expects a 22% increase in fiscal 2021 sales to $45.5 million, versus the Street view of $47.5 million. The company sees web-based gross gaming revenue to increase by 74% Y/Y to about $54.9 million.

web-based gross gaming revenue to increase by 74% Y/Y to about $54.9 million. The company's general and administrative expenses rose 39% Y/Y to $5.3 million, subject to final audit verification.

The company noted it is well-positioned to convert investment in technology into revenue-generating customer relationships in the U.S. and Canada heading into 2022.

Price Action: ELYS shares are trading lower by 2.66% at $2.25 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.