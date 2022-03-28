Recap: Greenland Technologies Q4 Earnings

Greenland Technologies GTEC reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Greenland Technologies missed estimated earnings by 72.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was down $995.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greenland Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.11 EPS Actual 0.09 0.26 0.21 0.5 Revenue Estimate 21.97M 20.60M 81.50M 81.50M Revenue Actual 23.09M 28.20M 24.61M 23.89M

