Recap: Delcath Systems Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 7:48am
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delcath Systems beat estimated earnings by 31.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-1.01.

Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delcath Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.08 -0.99 -0.98 -1.09
EPS Actual -0.94 -0.96 -1.04 -0.60
Revenue Estimate 490.00K 720.00K 400.00K 450.00K
Revenue Actual 522.00K 536.00K 388.00K 507.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

