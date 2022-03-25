Recap: Delcath Systems Q4 Earnings
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Delcath Systems beat estimated earnings by 31.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-1.01.
Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Delcath Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.08
|-0.99
|-0.98
|-1.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.94
|-0.96
|-1.04
|-0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|490.00K
|720.00K
|400.00K
|450.00K
|Revenue Actual
|522.00K
|536.00K
|388.00K
|507.00K
