Sight Sciences' Q4 Earnings, FY22 Guidance Beat Street View
Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGHT) has treated the first patient in the TRIDENT trial evaluating OMNI Surgical System compared to Glaukos Corp's (NYSE: GKOS) iStent injecting implantation in lowering IOP in open-angle glaucoma.
- The OMNI study arms will use a next-generation OMNI Surgical System that dispenses a higher volume of viscoelastic fluid than the currently marketed OMNI Surgical System.
- Study objectives include analyzing canaloplasty and trabeculotomy outcomes combined in one procedure and canaloplasty alone.
- This superiority trial will enroll 459 subjects.
- Earnings: Sight Sciences reported Q4 FY21 sales of $14.7 million, +63% Y/Y, slightly ahead of the consensus of $14.17 million.
- Surgical Glaucoma revenue jumped 60% to $13.9 million, driven by the number of facilities ordering OMNI and utilization per ordering facility.
- The gross profit margin improved from 74% to 87%, attributable mainly to lower OMNI manufacturing costs.
- The company reported a narrower EPS loss of $(0.34) than $(0.97) a year ago, beating the consensus of $(0.39).
- Guidance: Sight Sciences projects FY22 revenue of $67 million - $75 million, versus the consensus of $75.01 million.
- Price Action: SGHT shares closed 3.86% higher at $15.32 during after-hours trading on Thursday.
