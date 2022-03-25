 Skip to main content

Sight Sciences' Q4 Earnings, FY22 Guidance Beat Street View
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 7:08am   Comments
Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGHT) has treated the first patient in the TRIDENT trial evaluating OMNI Surgical System compared to Glaukos Corp's (NYSE: GKOS) iStent injecting implantation in lowering IOP in open-angle glaucoma. 

  • The OMNI study arms will use a next-generation OMNI Surgical System that dispenses a higher volume of viscoelastic fluid than the currently marketed OMNI Surgical System. 
  • Study objectives include analyzing canaloplasty and trabeculotomy outcomes combined in one procedure and canaloplasty alone. 
  • This superiority trial will enroll 459 subjects.
  • Earnings: Sight Sciences reported Q4 FY21 sales of $14.7 million, +63% Y/Y, slightly ahead of the consensus of $14.17 million.
  • Surgical Glaucoma revenue jumped 60% to $13.9 million, driven by the number of facilities ordering OMNI and utilization per ordering facility. 
  • The gross profit margin improved from 74% to 87%, attributable mainly to lower OMNI manufacturing costs.
  • The company reported a narrower EPS loss of $(0.34) than $(0.97) a year ago, beating the consensus of $(0.39).
  • Guidance: Sight Sciences projects FY22 revenue of $67 million - $75 million, versus the consensus of $75.01 million.
  • Price Action: SGHT shares closed 3.86% higher at $15.32 during after-hours trading on Thursday.

