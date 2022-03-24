 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Akamai Technologies Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.53%. Currently, Akamai Technologies has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion.

Buying $100 In AKAM: If an investor had bought $100 of AKAM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,885.10 today based on a price of $117.21 for AKAM at the time of writing.

Akamai Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

