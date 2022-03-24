 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 10:00am   Comments
First Watch Restaurant Gr's Return on Invested Capital Overview

First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) brought in sales totaling $162.62 million during Q4 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 694.25%, resulting in a loss of $4.65 million. In Q3, First Watch Restaurant Gr earned $783.00 thousand and total sales reached $157.44 million.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q4, First Watch Restaurant Gr posted an ROIC of 1.18%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For First Watch Restaurant Gr, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 1.18% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

First Watch Restaurant Gr reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.08/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.08/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

