Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 07:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Milestone Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.93% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

