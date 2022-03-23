Why Phunware Shares Are Sliding After Hours

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported preliminary financial results for full year 2021.

Phunware said full-year revenue totaled $10.6 million, which was up from $10.001 million year-over-year. The company reported an earnings loss of 71 cents per share, which was worse than the loss of 50 cents per share recorded in 2020.

"We are pleased with the way we closed the year and are even more excited about the opportunities for growth in 2022 and beyond," said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware.

Phunware operates a software platform for mobile that provides companies with the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize mobile application audiences.

PHUN 52-Week Range: $0.82 - $24.04

Phunware shares were down 4.16% in after hours at $2.76 at publication time.