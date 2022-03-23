 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EVgo Registers 70% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Street View
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
EVgo Registers 70% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Street View
  • EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 70% year-on-year, to $7.1 million, beating the consensus of $6.17 million.
  • EVgo's network throughput for the quarter was 8.2 Gigawatt-hours (GWh), a 95% Y/Y growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(16.3) million versus $(8.8) million last year.
  • Net loss for the quarter widened to $(46.3) million from $(15.5) million last year.
  • Total customer accounts grew to 340,000 as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 47% over last year.
  • EVgo held $485.2 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: EVgo sees FY22 sales of $48 million - $55 million, against the consensus of $53.59 million.
  • It expects to have 3000 – 3300 DC fast charging stalls in operation or under construction by the end of 2022.
  • The company sees FY22 network throughput of 50 – 60 GWh.
  • Price Action: EVGO shares traded higher by 0.79% at $11.50 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVGO)

Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
How To Attend EVgo Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
EVgo Expands Advantage Program Partnership With The Save Mart Companies
EVgo Launches New Station At Wawa Store In Philadelphia
5 Short Squeeze Candidate To Watch: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Tops List, EVgo, Indonesia Energy Corp And More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com