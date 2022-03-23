 Skip to main content

General Mills' Q3 Bottom-Line Beats Street View, Boosts FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 10:21am   Comments
  • General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.4% year-on-year, to $4.54 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $4.56 billion. Organic net sales increased 4%.
  • North America Retail segment sales increased 1% Y/Y to $2.81 billion. Pet segment sales increased 30% to $568 million, while International segment sales fell 23% to $721 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.84 topped the consensus of $0.78.
  • The gross margin contracted 350 basis points Y/Y to 30.9%. Adjusted gross margin was down 160 basis points to 31.4%.
  • Operating margin compressed 30 basis points to 18%, and operating income for the quarter fell 1% to $815 million.
  • General Mills held $844.4 million in cash and equivalents as of February 27, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.23 billion for nine months in FY22.
  • "We expect to drive strong growth in the fourth quarter, fueled by accelerating net price realization," said Chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening.
  • Outlook: General Mills raised FY22 constant-currency organic net sales growth forecast to 5% from the previous view of 4% - 5%.
  • The company sees constant-currency adjusted EPS of flat to up 2% (prior view down 2% - up 1%).
  • Price Action: GIS shares are trading higher by 5.01% at $65.82 on the last check Wednesday.

