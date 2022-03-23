 Skip to main content

Why Poshmark Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2022 9:20am   Comments
Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and issued guidance below estimates.

Poshmark said fourth-quarter revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $84.2 million, which beat the $80.59 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 19 cents per share, which was worse than the estimate for a loss of 18 cents per share.

Poshmark said it expects first-quarter revenue to be in a range of $86 million to $88 million versus the $90.53 million estimate.

Analyst Assessment: Several analysts lowered price targets on the stock following Poshmark's quarterly results.

  • Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained Poshmark with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $29 to $16.
  • Guggenheim analyst Seth Sigman maintained Poshmark with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $22 to $13.
  • Stifel analyst Scott Devitt maintained Poshmark with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $23 to $19.
  • Morgan Stanley maintained Poshmark with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $20 to $18.
  • Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic maintained Poshmark with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $23 to $16.

POSH 52-Week Range: $10.65 - $52.39

The stock was down 10.5% at $12.38 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Poshmark.

