Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $212.00 million.

• Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.84 million.

• Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $641.63 million.

• Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $163.13 million.

• Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.15 million.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $128.23 million.

• EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.17 million.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $159.66 million.

• Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $184.90 million.

• Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $27.84 million.

• Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $530.15 million.

• Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $15.94 million.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $78.12 million.

• Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.39 million.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $20.40 million.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $668.92 million.

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $206.43 million.

• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.17 million.

• Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX:NAVB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.24 million.

• Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $97.05 million.

• Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $199.00 million.

• H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $817.14 million.

• Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $157.19 million.

• Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $513.13 million.

• Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $294.63 million.

• Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $95.65 million.

• Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.03 million.

• Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.22 million.

• Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $24.85 million.

• Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $21.48 million.

• Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.89 million.

• Modiv (NYSE:MDV) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.