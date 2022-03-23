 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 4:40am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $212.00 million.

• Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.84 million.

• Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $641.63 million.

• Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $163.13 million.

• Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.15 million.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $128.23 million.

• EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.17 million.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $159.66 million.

• Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $184.90 million.

• Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $27.84 million.

• Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $530.15 million.

• Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $15.94 million.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $78.12 million.

• Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.39 million.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $20.40 million.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $668.92 million.

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $206.43 million.

• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.17 million.

• Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX:NAVB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.24 million.

• Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $97.05 million.

• Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $199.00 million.

• H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $817.14 million.

• Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $157.19 million.

• Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $513.13 million.

• Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $294.63 million.

• Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $95.65 million.

• Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.03 million.

• Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.22 million.

• Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $24.85 million.

• Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $21.48 million.

• Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.89 million.

• Modiv (NYSE:MDV) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (APTX + AGFY)

Earnings Preview For Aptinyx
Earnings Outlook For Agrify
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 20-26): Focus On Zogenix FDA Decision, Dermatology Conference Presentations & Earnings
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com