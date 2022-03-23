Avinger: Q4 Earnings Insights
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Avinger missed estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.2.
Revenue was down $329.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avinger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.2
|-0.8
|-0.8
|-1.2
|EPS Actual
|-1.2
|-0.8
|-1.4
|-1.4
|Revenue Estimate
|2.84M
|2.72M
|2.44M
|2.45M
|Revenue Actual
|2.37M
|2.80M
|2.56M
|2.73M
