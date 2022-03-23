 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avinger: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:46am   Comments
Share:
Avinger: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avinger missed estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.2.

Revenue was down $329.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avinger's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.2 -0.8 -0.8 -1.2
EPS Actual -1.2 -0.8 -1.4 -1.4
Revenue Estimate 2.84M 2.72M 2.44M 2.45M
Revenue Actual 2.37M 2.80M 2.56M 2.73M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AVGR)

Avinger Registers 12% Decline In Q4 Revenue, Says Hospital Constraints Impacted Q4
Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2022
Earnings Preview For Avinger
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com